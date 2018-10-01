Broncos offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave moving to coaches’ box

Getty Images

Broncos offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave will call plays from upstairs tonight, moving to the coaches’ box from the sideline, Mike Klis of KUSA-TV reports. Musgrave called plays from the sideline the first three games.

Offensive line-tackles coach Chris Strausser will move from the coaches’ box to the sideline.

Musgrave still can communicate the plays directly to Case Keenum.

Quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will handle the between-series adjustments and plan from the sideline.

The Broncos enter tonight ranked 14th in total offense, including 19th in passing, after the results from the other games in Week Four.