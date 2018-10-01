Browns bemoan “awful call” on review of spot in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Browns needed a first down to seal a second straight win with just under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Raiders and it looked like they got one on a Carlos Hyde run on third-and-2 from their own 17-yard-line.

A review of the spot was called for from the booth, however, and the second look led to the ball being spotted short of the sticks. The Browns punted, the Raiders tied the game and went on to win in overtime.

“They called a first down,” Hyde said, via Cleveland.com. “I don’t know what the hell they saw.”

NFL officiating head Al Riveron told PFT that video “angles definitely gave me a view and perspective that [Hyde] was short” when his elbows hit the turf. His predecessor Dean Blandino said on FOX that he was “shocked” by that interpretation and Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry also took serious issue with it, although he added that the Browns had plenty of other things to lament about the loss.

“Listen, it’s an awful call,” Landry said. “But, at the end of the day, we can blame the refs, we can blame so many things why it didn’t work out, but that was a tough one.”

The game of inches didn’t work out for the Browns on Sunday and Cleveland will have to wait a little longer for a winning streak.