Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell broke forearm, could miss rest of season

The Browns rebuilt their secondary this offseason, and they may have to renovate sooner than expected.

The team announced that cornerback Terrance Mitchell suffered a broken forearm in yesterday’s loss to the Raiders, and could miss the rest of the year.

Mitchell was carted off in the first half, and didn’t return.

Signed this offseason from the Chiefs, Mitchell had played well, with an interception and two forced fumbles already this season.

Veteran E.J. Gaines replaced him yesterday and had an interception, but it’s a tough blow for a team already dealing with a tough loss.