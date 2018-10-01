Bucs release Jerel Worthy

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced they released defensive lineman Jerel Worthy on Monday.

Worthy played in all four games for the Buccaneers this season, recording three tackles. He played 72 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

The Packers made Worthy a second-round pick in 2012. He played two seasons in Green Bay before a knee injury.

The Patriots traded for Worthy in 2014, but he never played for New England. He spent time with the Chiefs, Lions and Bills, having played in 40 games with four starts.