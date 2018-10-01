Bucs signing Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced the release of defensive tackle Jerel Worthy earlier Monday, but they did not announce a corresponding move.

Tampa Bay will sign defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches to take Worthy’s roster spot, Nunez-Roches tweeted.

It’s safe to call Tampa home 🏡 Lets change this thang around! The Notch 🗣is back. NACHO 🧀#Bucs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers https://t.co/WPC2uZQ4hd — Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (@RakeemNunez) October 2, 2018

The Bucs worked out Nunez-Roches on Friday. He played for Bucs offensive coordinator Todd Monken at Southern Mississippi.

Nunez-Roches started 11 games for the Chiefs last season, making 24 tackles and half a sack.

He originally entered the league as a sixth-round pick of Kansas City in 2015. Nunez-Roches played 24 games, with 16 starts, in his three seasons with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs cut Nunez-Roches in May, and he signed with the Colts. Indianapolis waived him out of the preseason.