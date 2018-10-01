Chargers LB Kyzir White out for Week Five after knee surgery Monday

Getty Images

Chargers rookie Kyzir White started the team’s first three games at linebacker before missing Sunday’s win over the 49ers with a knee injury.

Head coach Anthony Lynn said on Monday that White will miss at least one more game. Per multiple reporters, the rookie had surgery to clean up the knee on Monday and Lynn said he hopes to have him back in action without a long stay on the shelf.

White played at least 61 percent of the defensive snaps the first three weeks and also saw action on special teams. The fourth-round pick had 17 tackles and an interception.

Kyle Emanuel and Jatavis Brown saw more playing time at linebacker with White out of the lineup. The Chargers will host the Raiders in Week Five.