Chiefs rally from 10-point fourth quarter deficit to grab 27-23 win over Broncos

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and Kareem Hunt carried the Kansas City Chiefs out of a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to remain undefeated with a 27-23 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Mahomes led two touchdown drives over the final 6:27 and Hunt scored on a 4-yard touchdown with 1:39 remaining to give the Chiefs the lead.

Case Keenum had a chance to flip the script on Denver’s final drive as a 36-yard completion to Jeff Heuermann moved the Broncos to the Chiefs 28-yard line. However, a missed throw to Demaryius Thomas and an unsuccessful hook and lateral call on fourth down allowed the Chiefs to hang on for the win.

Mahomes completed 28 of 45 passes for 304 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown for Kansas City. Hunt gained 121 yards on 19 carries with the game-winning score.

Mahomes scored on a 8-yard scramble to cap a 12-play scoring drive that give the Chiefs a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. A 42-yard pass from Keenum to Courtland Sutton set up a 14-yard Royce Freeman touchdown that evened the game at 10-10. McManus’ 34-yard field goal as time expired gave Denver a 17-14 advantage at the break.

After a 21-yard Butker field goal tied the game once again, the Broncos took control. Phillip Lindsay scored on a 1-yard run to conclude a nine-play 80-yard scoring drive and a 46-yard field goal from McManus pushed the Denver lead to 23-13 with 12:47 remaining.

Freeman and Lindsay combined for 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 20 carries for Denver.

Mahomes responded with an impressive drive that overcame a pair of offensive penalties that set the Chiefs back. They faced third-and-16 and first-and-20 on the drive and converted a fourth-and-1 to ultimately find the end zone on a 2-yard pass to Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs forced a three-and-out and Marquette King delivered only a 35-yard punt for the Broncos as Kansas City got a prime chance to get the score they needed.

Mahomes completed a pass left-handed to Tyreek Hill to convert on a third-and-5. Then the Chiefs had to again overcame offensive penalties that put the Chiefs in a second-and-30 situation at their own 31-yard line. Mahomes scrambled to his right before hitting Demarcus Robinson for 23 yards to set up a manageable third down. Demetrius Harris broke free for a 35-yard gain down to the Denver 11 at the two-minute warning.

Two plays later, Hunt scored from 4 yards out to give the Chiefs the victory.