Curtis Samuel, Trai Turner on field as Panthers return from bye

The Panthers returned to work on Monday after having a bye in Week Four and the extended break gave a couple of the team’ injured players time to get well enough to return to the field.

According to multiple reports from Panthers practice, wide receiver Curtis Samuel was going through drills with the rest of the team. Samuel has been out since having a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat in early September.

Right guard Trai Turner has missed the last two games with a concussion, but was on the field with a helmet at practice on Monday. There won’t be an injury report until Wednesday to provide more information, including an idea about whether Turner has fully cleared the concussion protocol.

In addition to getting some injured players back, the Panthers also welcomed safety Eric Reid for his first practice since signing with the team late last week.