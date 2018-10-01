Dalvin Cook: Hamstring not back to 100 percent yet

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to action in last Thursday’s game against the Rams, but didn’t have much of an impact on the outcome.

Cook ran 10 times for 20 yards after missing Week Three with a hamstring injury that kept him from playing a bigger role in the proceedings. The team’s plans for Week Five’s game against the Eagles won’t come into focus for a few days, but Cook may still be short of a full workload.

Cook said Monday that the hamstring has not fully healed at this point.

“This thing is still healing up,” Cook said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I want to be 100 percent as bad as everybody else wants me to 100 percent. But I’m just not there yet. I just got to keep chipping away. But I’m going to be ready when the time comes, though.”

The Vikings rank last in the league with 252 rushing yards through their first four games and a healthy Cook would be a big part of improving those results. It seems the wait is going to continue at least a little while longer, however.