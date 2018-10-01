Dan Quinn: We’re a good team and record doesn’t show it

Getty Images

There’s an old saying in the NFL that you are what your record says you are, but Falcons head coach Dan Quinn doesn’t it applies to his team.

The Falcons fell to 1-3 when Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton hit A.J. Green for a game-winning touchdown with six seconds left to play on Sunday afternoon. It was the second straight week that the Falcons failed to hold onto a late lead and they’ve now lost the three games by a total of 13 points.

“At the end of the day, we have to get these moments right,” Quinn said, via ESPN.com. “Through our first quarter of the season, our record doesn’t show that we have that part down, so we’ve got work to do. We’re a good team and our record doesn’t show it at this point.”

A big reason why the Falcons keep finding themselves in these moments because their defense hasn’t been able to stop opposing offenses with any regularity. Losing three starters to season-ending injuries contributes to such failings and finding a way to replace what they’ve lost will be crucial to getting to a point where the record better reflects Quinn’s view of the team.