Dominique Easley had knee surgery, likely headed to IR

The Rams remain a talented team, but injuries are thinning them out considerably.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams coach Sean McVay said outside linebacker Dominique Easley had knee surgery Monday and was likely headed to injury reserve.

Easley has battled knee problems since college, and this was his fourth surgery. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL, and spent most of training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The Rams moved him from defensive tackle to a stand-up position in hopes of reducing the stress on his knees. It wasn’t sufficient, apparently. He started the first three games, but missed last week’s win over the Vikings.

The former first-round pick of the Patriots missed five games in each of his first two seasons before joining the Rams in 2016.