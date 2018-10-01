Doug Marrone: Wasn’t trying to rub Jets noses in it with late two-point conversion

Getty Images

The Jets felt disrespected when the Jaguars went for a two-point conversion with 25 seconds left, in a game they won 31-12.

But Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said sending a message was the last thing on his mind, since the Jaguars were dealing with some injuries, and he stuck straight to his conversion chart.

“We had a lot of guys banged up for the PAT/field goal [team], and on the chart it just said 19 [points],” Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “On the chart it says go for two. I’m one of those guys, I never try to take anything for granted in an NFL game. Try to keep working those mechanics and doing it, so just went for two. . . .

“We’re not good enough to send a message right now.”

Of course, not everyone in his locker room seemed to get that memo.

Quarterback Blake Bortles joked “I just work here,” and defensive tackle Malik Jackson said it was definitely personal.

“He doesn’t like those guys,” Jackson said. “I don’t know what they did to him, but he doesn’t like them.”

Marrone interviewed with the Jets in 2015 for their head coaching job, which went to Todd Bowles, who shrugged off the decision.

“I don’t tell another guy how to coach his team,” Bowles said. “If they run it, we have to defend it.”

It was the one play the Jets did defend, as they stoped the attempt.