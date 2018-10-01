Doug Marrone wishes someone had told him not to go for two

Getty Images

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has been accused of poor sportsmanship after his team went for two after scoring a touchdown to take a 31-12 lead over the Jets with 25 seconds remaining in Sunday’s game. He now says he wishes someone had told him just to kick the extra point.

“If I had to do it all over and I knew this was going to happen, yeah, I wish someone would have said something,” Marrone said. “Because the one thing I don’t want to do is get my character attacked, which has happened in the past and happens again.”

There’s been talk that Marrone is still salty over not getting the Jets’ head coaching job in 2015, and that made him want to stick it to the Jets on Sunday. Marrone says it was simply relying on a chart that says to go for two if the touchdown gives you a 19-point lead.

“People who know me know how much I respect the game. I have a ton of respect for [Jets Head] Coach [Todd] Bowles, and [Jets General Manager] Mike Maccagnan is one of my good friends,” Marrone said. “Whatever happened in the past is the past; it had nothing to do with the people or the game itself that’s on the field. So, for me that’s exactly what happened – right, wrong or indifferent. I would never do anything like that. I just wouldn’t because I respect the game too much. It has nothing to do with any of the other crap.”

What it has to do with, Marrone says, was simply relying on the two-point conversion chart, and not having an assistant coach tell him to throw out the chart when there’s only 25 seconds left in the game.