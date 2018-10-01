Doug Marrone wishes someone had told him not to go for two

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has been accused of poor sportsmanship after his team went for two after scoring a touchdown to take a 31-12 lead over the Jets with 25 seconds remaining in Sunday’s game. He now says he wishes someone had told him just to kick the extra point.

“If I had to do it all over and I knew this was going to happen, yeah, I wish someone would have said something,” Marrone said. “Because the one thing I don’t want to do is get my character attacked, which has happened in the past and happens again.”

There’s been talk that Marrone is still salty over not getting the Jets’ head coaching job in 2015, and that made him want to stick it to the Jets on Sunday. Marrone says it was simply relying on a chart that says to go for two if the touchdown gives you a 19-point lead.

“People who know me know how much I respect the game. I have a ton of respect for [Jets Head] Coach [Todd] Bowles, and [Jets General Manager] Mike Maccagnan is one of my good friends,” Marrone said. “Whatever happened in the past is the past; it had nothing to do with the people or the game itself that’s on the field. So, for me that’s exactly what happened – right, wrong or indifferent. I would never do anything like that. I just wouldn’t because I respect the game too much. It has nothing to do with any of the other crap.”

What it has to do with, Marrone says, was simply relying on the two-point conversion chart, and not having an assistant coach tell him to throw out the chart when there’s only 25 seconds left in the game.

  2. He not only didn’t need the point at that point … he showed the rest of the league one of his two point plays unnecessarily.

  5. If you are relying on people to tell you something that is really common sense, maybe you need to re-evaluate your coaching choices. But lets he honest, he knew what he was doing. The whole “getting my character attacked” thing is just non sense, victim card baloney. You’re the coach, own your decision.

  6. He didn’t know there was only 25 seconds left or what the score was? No, I call BS on that. Nobody is that bad at clock management. Well, maybe Andy Reid.

  7. So what he’s saying is, he’s not an unsportmanlike jerk, he is an idiot who needs to be managed by his subordinates to notice self evident details like the impossibility of 3 scores and 2 onside kicks in 25 seconds.

  14. Agree or not, this is about providing game study of a two-point play that will be tweaked next time to anything but what they showed this time.

  15. A two point conversion in that scenario is meaningless…… for both teams. Why get upset over the other team “running up the score”. A loss is a loss, don’t be more of a loser by complaining about meaningless nonesense

  19. I think teams should always do this in these situations. It’s a free practice of a play that could be a difference-maker in another game later on.

    This isn’t like the cliched “passing right to the end with a huge lead”. This is just one play, one point. Any coach with half a brain would want their team to get more live reps with it.

    Talk about a mountain out of a molehill.
    I agree somewhat. It’s not that big of a deal. But it’s also one of Marrone’s own making. Show better judgment and there’s nothing to have to defend later. He comes out of this looking like a petty jerk or an incompetent moron depending on whether or not you believe the chart excuse. Kick the extra point and it’s a non-issue.

  22. I wish the jets got physical towards the end of the game with the jaguars. You want too line Bortles up in the wildcat the jets should have hit him. We are way too soft under Bowles and I’m a Bowles fan. Same thing with Brady a couple years ago when they had chances too hit him they did not. Time for a change at the end of the year

  23. I’m tired of the same mistakes constantly. I can live with the offense struggling but the def game after game same mental and physical errors is rediciulous.

  24. 2 point conversions are more likely to fail and to also afford the defense a chance to run it back, and the Jags in fact didn’t get the 2 points. In a way an extra point at that stage is more insulting.

  26. So let me get this straight; you’re the head coach of a team in the NFL, and you didn’t know that there was only 25 seconds left in the game? And you didn’t know that the touch down you just scored put you up by 19 points? I absolutely question your character.

