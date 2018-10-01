Drew Brees likely to break Peyton Manning’s passing yardage record this week

Getty Images

Peyton Manning’s NFL record of 71,940 career passing yards is about to fall.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is now just 200 yards away, with 71,740 career yards through Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Brees has topped 200 yards in 11 consecutive games, so he’s likely to top 200 yards again when New Orleans hosts Washington next week on Monday Night Football. When he does that, he’ll move ahead of Manning for first on the all-time list.

The passing yardage record will be the second major career passing record that Brees will break this season, having already broken Brett Favre’s record for most career completions.