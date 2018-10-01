Earl Thomas fractured left tibia again

AP

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas fractured his left tibia, coach Pete Carroll said Monday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. It’s the same bone Thomas broke in 2016.

Thomas hasn’t decided whether to have surgery, but Carroll ruled out Thomas for the rest of the season.

Thomas made three interceptions and five pass breakups in what is expected to be his final season in Seattle.

Tight end Will Dissly will have surgery this week after injuring his patellar tendon. Carroll compared it to Jimmy Graham‘s knee injury in 2015.

Dissly will miss the rest of the season, too.

The rookie made eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.