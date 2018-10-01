Eric Reid “still considering” what he’ll do during national anthem

Getty Images

After safety Eric Reid signed with the Panthers last week, word was that the team never asked him if he would kneel during the playing of the national anthem when discussing his potential addition to the roster.

Reid didn’t get through his first meeting with reporters since the signing without fielding the question, however. Reid, who took a knee while with the 49ers the last two seasons, did not say what he would do before Sunday’s home game against the Giants.

“I said I would be considering other ways and I’m still considering,” Reid said, via Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today.

Reid also said that his collusion grievance against the league will “without a doubt” continue to move forward, which was the expectation when he signed in Carolina last week. Reid also confirmed that he had a contract offer to return to the 49ers on the table, but opted for the Panthers because they put forth “a better offer” for his services.