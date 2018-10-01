FNIA crew takes a look at Week Four

Getty Images

In-season Sundays at the NBC Sports Group facility always ends right after halftime of the prime-time game with a discussion that looks at some of the big stories from the football games that were.

It’s a fun, open-ended, no-time-limit conversation with Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy, and Mike Tirico, with topics that we assume you’ll be talking about today. And wanting to hear more about now so that when you’re talking about it today you’ll feel like you know what you’re talking about.

So take a few minutes and listen to us talk about a few things that happened on the fourth Sunday of the regular season. Topics include the Earl Thomas situation, the decisions of a pair of first-year coaches to roll the dice on fourth down in overtime, and whether the Buccaneers will re-embrace Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback.