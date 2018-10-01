Frank Reich still feels “really good” about fourth down call in OT

AP

Colts head coach Frank Reich didn’t hesitate when it came to explaining his decision to go for it on fourth-and-4 from his own 43-yard-line with 27 seconds left in overtime on Sunday.

Reich said he would do the same thing “10 times out of 10” even though the Colts weren’t able to convert for a first down and ultimately lost when the Texans kicked a field goal. On Monday, Reich backed off that phrasing — “It’s probably not a complete absolute as it is a mindset of being aggressive” — but not the way he handled things on Sunday.

“Obviously I thought about it in the last 24 hours and still feel really good about the decision,” Reich said, via ESPN.com. “I understand the other side of that decision and I’m not saying that’s not fair. In my mind, right now we’re the best team in the NFL on third down. We’re really good at converting those. That’s No. 1. Our quarterback was on fire. That’s No. 2. Our offense was on fire. I didn’t feel like they could stop us. So that was a big factor. … It was a bit risky and a bit aggressive, but I think it was the right call. I feel good about it. Just didn’t feel good about the execution.”

Andrew Luck led four scoring drives after halftime and was having his way with the Houston defense for most of the second half and overtime, so it’s easy to understand why Reich would want to keep rolling the dice that way rather than try for a tie with their AFC South rivals.