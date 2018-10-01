Giants could bring Jonathan Stewart back from IR later

Getty Images

The Giants gave free agent running back Jonathan Stewart a sizable contract, well before they used the second pick in the draft on running back Saquon Barkley.

So it stands to reason they’re holding out hope for his return.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Monday he hoped Stewart would be able to return later this season, after he was put on injured reserve last week with a foot injury.

Shurmur said Stewart’s injury had an estimated eight-week timetable, which coincides with the time he’d have to miss if they do decide to activate him later.

Stewart had six carries for 17 yards in the three games he played this year. He struggled with intermittent injuries during his 10 years with the Panthers, and hasn’t played 16 games in a season since 2011.