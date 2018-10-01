Hue Jackson: Drops have nothing to do with velocity of Baker Mayfield’s throws

Getty Images

The Browns had plenty of drops on Sunday. On Monday, coach Hue Jackson refused to give them an excuse based on the speed with which quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball.

“That had nothing to do with it,” Jackson told reporters on Monday. “Those guys have caught balls in games before so no. That had nothing to do with it. We did not play as crisp early. We dropped some balls. That was very uncharacteristic by us. We have to make those plays.”

They didn’t make those plays on Sunday.

“We had nine drops yesterday,” Jackson said. “We had nine drops. Nine. That is not winning football.”

They still almost won on Sunday, scoring 42 points in an overtime loss to the Raiders. How many more would they have scored if they hadn’t dropped nine passes?