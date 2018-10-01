Hue Jackson: Drops have nothing to do with velocity of Baker Mayfield’s throws

Posted by Mike Florio on October 1, 2018, 7:51 PM EDT
The Browns had plenty of drops on Sunday. On Monday, coach Hue Jackson refused to give them an excuse based on the speed with which quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball.

“That had nothing to do with it,” Jackson told reporters on Monday. “Those guys have caught balls in games before so no. That had nothing to do with it. We did not play as crisp early. We dropped some balls. That was very uncharacteristic by us. We have to make those plays.”

They didn’t make those plays on Sunday.

“We had nine drops yesterday,” Jackson said. “We had nine drops. Nine. That is not winning football.”

They still almost won on Sunday, scoring 42 points in an overtime loss to the Raiders. How many more would they have scored if they hadn’t dropped nine passes?

  2. Mayfield does put a LOT of zip on his throws, but they’re not uncatchable. I think this has more to do with the QB change and learning a new QB’s timing and velocity.

  3. These receivers are paid millions to catch the ball, no matter the velocity. No excuses are valid for them. Much more time is needed with the JUGs machine and the QB.

  5. Well receivers don’t want to break their fingers. Take a little bit of heat off on those passes Baker.

  6. Ok… then if all this is true.. then you MUST have you receivers turn their heads faster when they make their final break on their routes because that ball is going to be there immediately and right now what is happening is they are taking too long to look the ball into their hands. If you haven’t “sold your route” to the defense by the time you usually turn around to look for the ball… it doesn’t matter because that means your covered. Jerry Rice made a career out of getting open and even more important … prepared to catch the ball.

  7. DrSteveBrule
    Oct 1, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT

    The Browns could easily be sitting at 4-0 right now. That’s crazy.
    ————

    You could say the same thing about most teams most years… That’s the difference between winners and losers in the NFL. The Browns are still losers.

