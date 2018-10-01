Jaguars not sure how long Leonard Fournette will be out

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette‘s attempt to return to the lineup in Week Four to hit a snag.

Fournette missed two games with a hamstring injury and he was back in the locker room getting medical attention before the end of the first half against the Jets. Fournette was ruled out a short time later and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said on Monday that he wasn’t sure how long the running back will be out.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports that a Sunday MRI of the injury didn’t show a more significant injury than the one Fournette suffered in the season opener. If that’s the case, recent history suggests the running back will be missing at least a game or two before the Jags will be looking to get him back on the field.

The Jaguars travel to Kansas City and Dallas in the next two weeks. T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant would step into the backfield if Fournette is out of action and the Jaguars offense hasn’t found it too tough to move the ball when those two have been in the game this season.