Jameis Winston will start Week Six

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter played it coy when it came to naming his team’s starting quarterback for Week Four, but he’s taking a different approach for their return to action in Week Six.

Koetter cited competitive advantage as his rationale for keeping quiet and the effectiveness of that approach can rightly be questioned after Sunday’s 48-10 loss to the Bears. Whether that’s the reason or not, Koetter went ahead and named Jameis Winston the team’s starter when they return from their bye week against the Falcons.

Winston, who was suspended for the first three games, replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick against Chicago and went 16-of-20 for 145 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, that he viewed the game against Atlanta as Winston’s return to the lineup when the quarterback was initially suspended. Koetter also said that he expects Winston will be around the Bucs longer than he will be their coach, which is the second reference Koetter’s made to losing his job in the last two days.

Should the team have too many more days like they had against the Bears, others will likely be making more of their own references to that possibility in the weeks to come.