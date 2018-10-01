Jared Veldheer questionable to return with knee injury

Getty Images

Broncos right tackle Jared Veldheer injured his knee in the second quarter.

Although the Broncos list him as questionable to return, Veldheer appeared to have trouble putting weight on his right leg while getting to the bench.

Billy Turner replaced Veldheer.

Veldheer has started every game this season at right tackle after starting 13 games at three different positions in Arizona last season. But he left the Week Two game against the Raiders in the third quarter after doctors diagnosed him with a concussion.