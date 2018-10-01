Jets place Josh Martin on IR after second concussion of year

Getty Images

Jets linebacker Josh Martin made his first appearance of the regular season in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and it may wind up being his only appearance of the year.

The Jets placed Martin on injured reserve after he suffered a concussion in Jacksonville. Martin missed the first three games while in the concussion protocol and coach Todd Bowles admitted the team is concerned about Martin during his Monday press conference.

“It is definitely alarming,” Bowles said. “He was out about a month the first time it happened, then he came right back and another one happened. So, it’s got to be alarming. We are looking at it and we’re monitoring to see where it goes from here, but it’s definitely a concern.”

Martin made one tackle in the loss to the Jags. He had 58 tackles and two sacks over the last two seasons.

The Jets promoted defensive end Bronson Kaufusi from the practice squad to fill Martin’s spot. The 2016 Ravens third-round pick had five tackles in three games with Baltimore last season.