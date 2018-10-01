Jon Gruden: Felt like first win in 100 years

Getty Images

The Raiders blew leads in the second half of their first three games this season and it looked like they were on their way to losing another game the same way on Sunday.

Oakland scored 20 straight points to take a 34-28 lead over the Browns in the fourth quarter, but Cleveland scored the next two touchdowns to put themselves in position to win the game. The Raiders were able to get off the mat, however, and Matt McCrane‘s field goal in overtime made them 45-42 winners of a seesaw affair.

It also made head coach Jon Gruden a winner for the first time in 10 years, although he said it felt much longer.

“It feels like my first win in 100 years,” Gruden said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s great to be back. I thank our fans for hanging in there with us. There were a lot of ups and downs, but to get that field goal from our third-string kicker and our backup long snapper. I’ve never been so nervous on a 29-yard field goal in my life.”

Gruden could exhale after McCrane’s kick, although it won’t be long before the nerves return for a Week Five trip to face the Chargers.