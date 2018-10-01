Jon Gruden was salty after his first win in nearly a decade

Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders worked overtime to get coach Jon Gruden his first NFL win in nearly a decade, and Gruden was predictably salty after watching his team run around on a field that was largely covered by sand.

Gruden, via Mike Silver of NFL Media, complained about those who still wonder whether the coach and his new quarterback, Derek Carr, are headed for an explosion or an implosion or some other type plosion.

“Do they not believe me?” Gruden said, per Silver. “Do they not want to write the truth? Look, the guy’s completing almost 75 percent of his passes, and we just started working together. I mean, I love my quarterback. I wish people would just stop asking and leave me alone.”

People don’t believe the words that come out of Gruden’s mouth because of — wait for it — the words that come out of Gruden’s mouth. After a Week One loss to the Rams, he groused about the team’s failure to get the ball to receiver Amari Cooper, which of course was a failure of Carr to throw it to Cooper. After last week’s loss to the Dolphins, Gruden said Carr is at times trying too hard (perhaps trying to hard to — wait for it — get the ball to Cooper).

There’s nothing like a win to change Gruden’s tune.

“I’m so proud of him,” Gruden told Silver. “You have no idea. It was huge. This is a Gregg Williams defense. [The Browns] intercepted Ben Roethlisberger four times. Drew Brees had three points until late in the game. They shut Philly out in the preseason. They came in here giving people fits.

“Derek was great. If you don’t believe me, look at the tape. Do some research. He did a hell of a job.”

Before Sunday’s game, Gruden was dismayed to learn that former Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack was continuing to do a hell of a job for the Bears.

“Damn, Khalil Mack had another strip sack?” Gruden said as Chicago trounced Gruden’s other former team, the Buccaneers. “Are you . . . kidding me?”

We’re not kidding you, Jon. And your team quite possibly would be 4-0 right now, or at least 3-1, if you valued Mack the way the Bears do.