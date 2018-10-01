Kenny Vaccaro to miss 2-4 weeks with elbow injury

AP

The Titans are rolling after yesterday’s dramatic overtime win against the Eagles, but today brings a bit of bad news.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro will miss two to four weeks with a dislocated elbow.

Vaccaro has been an important addition for the Titans, and has an interception and a sack already. He was signed this summer after Jonathan Cyprien was lost to a season-ending ACL tear.

In his place, Kendrick Lewis filled in yesterday, giving them an experienced option in the secondary next to Kevin Byrard.