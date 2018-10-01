Mark Ingram was in a hurry to get back to Saints after suspension

Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram was eligible to rejoin his team today, after his four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

And if you’re just waking up, you’re about six hours behind Ingram.

According to Peter King of NBC’s Football Night in America, Ingram was waiting at the airport to meet his coaches at teammates, after they landed back in New Orleans at 12:01 a.m.

There were hugs for coach Sean Payton, and time spent catching up with running back Alvin Kamara (I picture it looking like a reverse Casablanca).

The Saints offense is humming along pretty well, but bringing back a traditional running game to supplement Kamara and third-quarterback gadget player Taysom Hill could make things even easier for quarterback Drew Brees.