Matt Nagy: Difference in Mitchell Trubisky was work

AP

Quarterbacks putting up big numbers is nothing new in the NFL this year.

Unless it’s Mitchell Trubisky we’re talking about.

In a day of huge stat lines, Trubisky might have put up the most surprising, throwing for six touchdowns as the Bears crushed the Buccaneers.

“All I want him to worry about is what I think about as a quarterback and nobody else,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said, via Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America. “That’s no slight to anybody. We need to do this our way. When you bring in a Khalil Mack and the defense starts playing the way they’re playing, you start winning some games. When you’re not playing up to par right away or matching your defense, there’s instant frustration from a lot of people. Mitch understands that. Our lessons this week was let’s just sit together and let’s figure out why we’re struggling on our offense and see if we can find some answers. We on offense had by far our best week of practice all week long. More specifically, in the red zone, because that’s where we’ve been struggling, to go 4-for-4 in the red zone is a tribute to the players.

“What keeps getting used with our offense is, are we pulling back? We’re not pulling back. What we’ve done though is just dissected a little bit. Maybe tweaked a few things, whether it’s the progression of a play for Mitch, whether it’s too many options at the line of scrimmage. I think the combination of that and just really guys offensively honing in on, worrying about what they do best and worrying about their own position and not worry about anybody else. See the difference in practice. You know sometimes, you start getting tight in these situations. You start trying to get perfect. We did the opposite of that this week. Everybody was loose in practice. We were just letting the ball fly. We didn’t have that tightness where sometimes you get into that funk. I think that reflected in the game.”

Nagy said the coaches had a more “aggressive mentality” calling plays, but that wouldn’t have mattered if Trubisky didn’t make the plays.

“After the game I told him just how proud I am of him,” Nagy said. “I told him about three different times that this is just the start. I want this to be his offense. I want him to understand that he can take this offense to another level. He’s gone through a lot here in the last couple weeks and it’s not easy. But these are the days and the games that you never forget.

“I go back to this week. When everybody was gone after practice, Mitch stayed after practice and threw about 50 to 60 deep balls into a stationary net about 50 yards downfield. Him and Dave Ragone, our quarterbacks coach, they were dropping back … Dave was giving him some pressure in the pocket. Mitch would slide his feet and just throw. There was a span there where he hit 10 out of 12 into the net. Just like Michael Jordan shooting threes. [GM] Ryan Pace and I were standing back there watching him doing it and we just looked at each other. We said, This kid’s in a zone. He’s out there after a three-hour practice. For it to come to fruition today and see him have success with down-field throws, it was really cool.”

In his first three games, Trubisky had passer ratings of 77.2, 83.0, and 73.5. Yesterday, it was 154.6, and for Nagy, that’s a sign that someday his quarterback can be more than a passenger on a great defense.