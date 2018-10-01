Mike McCarthy feels good about his relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t happy with the team’s offensive performance in Sunday’s 22-0 win over the Bills.

Rodgers called the unit’s effort “not acceptable” and made references to areas where the game plan put together by the coaching staff failed to put the Packers in the best possible position to succeed. Rodgers said questions for how that process works aren’t for him and that he tells the coaches what calls he likes after they put the plan together.

Those comments led some to wonder about whether there was friction between Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy and it led to questions for McCarthy on Monday about their relationship.

“I have good relationships, proper relationships, with all of our players,” McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “Aaron and I, we have gone through a lot of years together. So I feel good about our relationship. … Aaron’s given a lot of responsibility, and rightfully so. He’s earned that, at the line of scrimmage and during the preparation process. That’ll continue as it’s been for quite some time.”

McCarthy said he agreed with Rodgers and “felt like we left a lot out here” offensively against the Bills. They’ll try for better results in Detroit next weekend.