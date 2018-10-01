Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills were shut out for the first time in 10 years.

Sunday’s loss to the Patriots “stings” for the Dolphins.

Patriots rookie RB Sony Michel had a good day.

Said Jets coach Todd Bowles, “I don’t know why we didn’t play well.”

WR John Brown keeps making big plays for the Ravens.

Bengals reactions to TE Tyler Eifert‘s broken ankle were sad ones.

Mistakes added up for Browns QB Baker Mayfield on Sunday.

The Steelers never found their running game in Sunday’s loss.

Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn came through in overtime.

Going for it on fourth down and falling short wasn’t the only factor in the Colts loss.

Jaguars defensive linemen Malik Jackson and Yannick Ngakoue got their first sacks of the season.

WR Corey Davis had his biggest day since joining the Titans.

The Broncos secondary hasn’t impressed this season.

The Chiefs defense would like to put pressure on Broncos QB Case Keenum Monday night.

Chargers TE Antonio Gates caught a touchdown pass from Philip Rivers for the 88th time in his career.

Raiders K Matt McCrane claimed ignorance about the import of his overtime field goal try.

RB Ezekiel Elliott led the way for the Cowboys.

The Giants took issue with some of the officiating in Sunday’s loss.

Looking back on Washington’s bye week.

Picking Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky‘s best touchdown from Sunday.

What needs to change on defense for the Lions?

The Packers’ offensive performance on Sunday elicited different reactions.

Assessing the Vikings offense after a quarter of the season.

Falcons LB Vic Beasley felt like Sunday’s loss tore his heart out.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera found the positives of an early bye week.

LB Demario Davis was at the center of a good performance by the Saints defense.

Is QB Jameis Winston heading back to the Buccaneers starting lineup?

QB Josh Rosen provided optimism for the Cardinals, but a win will have to wait.

A look at the Rams’ snap counts from last Thursday’s win.

Injuries continue to mount for the 49ers.

Sunday’s game had ups and downs for Seahawks K Sebastian Janikowski.