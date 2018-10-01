O.J. Howard expected to miss time with sprained MCL

Getty Images

There was plenty of insult for the Buccaneers in Chicago on Sunday afternoon and at least one injury as well.

Tight end O.J. Howard hurt his knee during the 48-10 Bears victory and had tests done to determine the severity of the injury on Monday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Howard has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks as a result of the injury.

The Buccaneers have a bye in Week Five, so that will minimize the number of games that Howard will miss without altering the timeline in any other way.

Howard has 11 catches for 222 yards and a touchdown so far this season. Cameron Brate, who has six catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns, joins Antony Auclair and Alan Cross as the healthy tight ends in Tampa.