Odell Beckham on offense: It shouldn’t be this hard

Getty Images

The remake of the Giants offense was all the talk of the offseason, but the results from the first four weeks of the regular season haven’t done much to differentiate this year’s unit from the one that went 3-13 last year.

The Giants were held to 299 yards and 18 points in Sunday’s loss by a Saints defense that had been lit up by other opponents in the opening weeks of the season. Wide receiver Odell Beckham had seven catches for just 60 yards and said after the game that it “shouldn’t be this hard” to get things going offensively, but that’s just where the Giants are right now.

“I’m doing everything I can,” Beckham said, via NJ.com. “I put my all into this. I have sacrificed everything, especially coming into this year. I have sacrificed and made personal changes, doing all I can to be the best teammate and bring everything that I can every Sunday. It’s disappointing when you have to leave like this. You work way too hard five or six days a week for 60 minutes of football. I hate to get out there and waste those 60 minutes.”

The Giants have a trip to Carolina on tap for Week Five and then they return home to face the Eagles, so they may be just 120 minutes away from a 1-5 record that would make the odds of anything other than a failed season pretty long. That makes it a pretty good time to find the offensive spark that everyone insisted they found this offseason.