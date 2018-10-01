Patrick Mahomes runs for his first career touchdown

Patrick Mahomes threw for 13 touchdowns in the first three games of the season. He ran for his first career touchdown early in the second quarter Monday night.
On third-and-goal from the Denver 8, the Chiefs quarterback didn’t like what he saw. So he took off running and made it to the end zone untouched, giving the Chiefs a 10-3 lead.
The Broncos tied it on their ensuing possession as they are running all over the Chiefs. Denver has 88 rushing yards — 47 by Royce Freeman and 41 by Phillip Lindsay — with Freeman scoring on a 14-yard run with 6:37 remaining in the half to knot it at 10-10.
Mahomes entered the game with 46 rushing yards this season.
Mahomes is only 6-of-12 for 54 yards and nearly threw two interceptions. But Kareem Hunt has 66 yards on seven carries, including a 45-yard run on the touchdown drive, and he added a 27-yard catch-and-run that set up the Chiefs’ field goal.