Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas: Cut him a little slack

When Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was initially asked about safety Earl Thomas raising his middle finger to the Seattle sideline while riding to the locker room after fracturing his leg on Sunday, Carroll said he didn’t know anything about it or “where it was aimed at.”

Most people saw Thomas’ gesture as his final statement about the circumstances of a year that featured an extended holdout, a request to be traded if the Seahawks wouldn’t give him a new contract and Thomas’ admission that he’d be doing anything he could to avoid injury with unrestricted free agency looming after the season.

Carroll, who said last week that he thought the unhappiness was behind them, got another chance to talk about the finger on Monday and seemed to have a clearer idea about Thomas’ intent. Carroll said on 710 ESPN that players “deserve latitude and they deserve understanding and they deserve empathy” even when “someday they’ll see things differently when they look back.”

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about it, people that are criticizing whatever happened don’t understand … give him a little slack,” Carroll said. “This is a very, very difficult moment that most people would never understand what this is about.”

Given the way things have played out this year, it seems like Sunday’s game was almost certainly the last for Thomas in a Seahawks uniform. That was the case before any gestures were made and it’s hard to see Sunday’s developments changing any minds in Seattle.

43 responses to “Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas: Cut him a little slack

  3. Although the Seahawks were probably not going to try to resign him after the season. I’m not sure its wise to ensure you don’t get a competing offer from them, just doesn’t increase your value for 2019.

  5. Can’t say I’ve ever seen a player in any sport flip off his own team. Not even Dick Sherman stooped that low after suffering an achilles injury, and he’s someone I’d expect it from.

  10. From purely a “drama” perspective, I would say that this year the Seahawks are the NFC equivalent of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  13. This is why the Hawks didn’t want to give a big extension. Sad situation because Earl was holding out to get some security in case of injury.

    Everybody loses here. I truly believe Pete and Schneider would have extended him if he kept balling and stayed healthy. This is a bad ending. To the Hawk haters – Seattle has some serious potential in Trey Flowers – McDougald and Coleman are playing at the top of their position and CB Griffin has been solid.

  16. I get why Earl dis what he did but if anyone trys to say that if the Seahawks would have extented him this injury wouldn’t have happened… you’re mental. Nobody is right here and nobody is wrong but everybody does look bad. A sad way to end an Era. ….

  17. marvin1958 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    I feel for the guy but he WAS under contract. It’s unfortunate.

    ……..So based on your view, if 3 years ago Thomas was playing like the worst S in the NFL, and seattle cut him with 3 years left on his deal, would you be saying BUT he was under contract? Ummm No you wouldn’t.

  19. tb12greatest says:
    October 1, 2018 at 1:31 pm
    This is exatly why Pete Carroll is a weak leader. A guy give you the middle finger and you say “cut him some slack?”

    ———

    Coach Tomlin would have strutted over and snapped his finger just to teach him a lesson

  23. Is there some unwritten rule that a player who performs well gets resigned before his contract is fulfilled? He’s under contract for 8.5 million? Is that accurate? I don’t feel badly for him having been injured before he gets a new contract. I think any injury sucks but it is part of the game and well understood as a legitimate risk by the players. The Seahawks may have reasons to have him play out the last year of his deal. He may not be in the long term plans etc. Flipping a finger at the employer that will pay you 8.5 M to rehab is unreasonable. If I were that coach I would’ve flipped it back at him. He’s out a safety now.

  24. This is why Le’Veon Bell should continue to hold out. Get your money when you can! Owners don’t “honor” all contracts. One injury could cost you $millions.

  25. When it comes to sports hating is a form of jealously, that’s when you know you have been successful, other teams fans hate you. That’s why there are so many Yankee and Patriot haters.

  26. Poor guy has only made $55 million in his career.

    Shed a tear for Earl Thomas today.
    =====

    Eric Berry was picked in the same draft, has been an All-Pro 2 LESS seasons than Earl, hasn’t been to a Super Bowl, and will have made nearly 3x what Earl has made if he sees his contract to completion.

  27. I don’t know why we need to cut Earl some slack. Every way that I look at it Seattle’s front office is the one that comes out looking like a turd.
    ________________________________________________________________________________________
    Horrible ending for a future Hall of Famer, but Earl choose not to put a rod in his leg two years ago and he is paying for that mistake now. Hawks front office knew this and was waiting to see how the year ended. Nothing against Earl, but signing a 30 year old to a third big contract made no sense.

  30. I feel sorry for early thomas. He was only making half a million dollars per WeeK!! How can anyone survive and feed their family on only $500,000 every seven days? Give earl a break. It’s tough to live on peanuts.

  32. Thomas probably has more money than most people would need in five lifetimes, so, no, I don’t understand. I understand the pain of a fractured leg, and I understand greed, but I don’t understand giving your own team the finger on national TV. Pete Carroll is just sugarcoating it.

  34. seahawks80 says:

    When it comes to sports hating is a form of jealously, that’s when you know you have been successful, other teams fans hate you. That’s why there are so many Yankee and Patriot haters.
    ——————————
    I’ll agree with you this way. As far as an individual player Earl is one of the better of our generation and with that success does come the “haters”. But please don’t ever compare Seattle’s recent 4 to 5 season window to the Pats 20+ years or the Yankees 100+ years of success.

  35. Horrible ending for a future Hall of Famer..
    =====

    Hall of Fame CALIBER.. almost no chance he is inducted.

    Seahawks Ring of Honor for sure.

    .. although, I wouldn’t put it past him to recover and play at a really high level.

  36. this is Pete taking the high road. I think he should be commended. Thomas was under contract, so clearly something unfortunate could happen. Pete clearly understands why Thomas is pissed off, hence the high road comments. No reason for Pete to roll in the mud and make more out of this than it already is.

  37. Nofoolnodrool says:
    October 1, 2018 at 1:29 pm
    No player would ever treat Coach Tomlin with such disrespect. No player.
    ————————————-
    Would anyone be in the stadium to see it? The boo-birds were out early and often yesterday.

  39. With all due respect I will never understand the silliness of ” they are under contract.” If a team decides to cut a player “under contract” he does NOT get paid. If Pete Carroll is fired while under contract guess what..HE STILL GETS PAID FOR THE DURATION.”

    You can not make contracts an ethical and moral obligation as long as the NFL does not treat contracts as actually binding for players..but they are for management.

    See Dez Bryant…under contract..Cowboys no longer like what they agreed to..CUT HIM.

  40. it’s funny reading these comments. he was under contract, but it’s okay for the team to cut players and not pay them contracts they agreed to. he’s not classy for flipping them off when you’re on your couch watching someone who literally just broke his leg and knows this is the exact reason he wanted to sign a contract. and spare me the “it’s a privilege to play…give me that money and i’ll do it”. these dudes worked their tails off, and if someone hit you an tenth as hard as they get hit, you’d be rethinking your decision. whether they get paid an amount of money that you don’t agree with, it’s their job, and if your job was messing over you, you’d want to get paid right too.

  41. When it comes to sports hating is a form of jealously, that’s when you know you have been successful, other teams fans hate you. That’s why there are so many Yankee and Patriot haters.
    =====

    I respect the heck out of Belichick, Brady, Kraft, and the Patriots organization.

    Their fans are a bunch of intolerable twerps.

  42. Why didn’t they just trade Earl before this?

    He clearly didn’t want to be there and they have no need for the services of an aging, expensive safety because they aren’t competing for anything. These two parties should have split long before this happened.

  43. any player who performs well or out performs his rookie deal gets resigned before his contract is fulfilled for big money but I don’t see under performing players returning any money

