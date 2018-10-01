Randall Cobb said he wasn’t close to playing Sunday

Getty Images

The Packers added receiver Randall Cobb to their injury report Thursday. He did not play Sunday because of his hamstring injury.

“As much as I would’ve wanted to, I couldn’t be out there running at full speed,” Cobb said Monday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “So it’s no reason to take that risk.”

Cobb has a better chance to play this week against Detroit.

“It’s feeling better,” Cobb said. “I made strides the past couple days and hopefully I can continue to make those strides.”

Davante Adams played all 76 offensive snaps Sunday, while Geronimo Allison played 56. Marquez Valdes-Scantling received 54 snaps and J'Mon Moore 11 with Cobb inactive.

Cobb has made 17 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown this season.