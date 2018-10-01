Ravens defense shutting teams down as games go along

Getty Images

The Ravens are willing — even eager — to buck the trend.

With offensive numbers exploding all around them, the Ravens are happy to win games the way they have in the past — with a dominant defense.

Throttling the Steelers 26-14 was satisfying enough. But after yielding late scores to lose there in recent years, shutting down their rivals late in the game (50 passing yards and no points allowed in the second half) was particularly satisfying.

“What did I say last week? This ain’t the same Ravens!” safety Eric Weddle said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “Gosh-dangit! What a freakin’ win!”

The Ravens played a more aggressive style last night, keeping pressure on Ben Roethlisberger in the pocket, and it worked.

“They’re going to have worry about what we do instead of us worrying about what they do,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “I think that was our mindset the whole game.”

It was a stark underline to what they’ve been doing all season. The Ravens haven’t allowed a touchdown in the second half yet, the first team to do so since 2006. And after posting more turnovers (two) than touchdowns allowed (one), they served notice that this team is capable of living up to the old standards there.