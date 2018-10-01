Report: Chiefs hoped to trade for Earl Thomas before deadline

Getty Images

The Seahawks won’t have Earl Thomas, but neither will the Chiefs.

The Chiefs had “significant interest” in acquiring the Pro Bowl safety, Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports. The two teams continued trade talks last week, and although they didn’t get a deal done, the Chiefs were “inching closer toward a deal, and there was internal optimism something would be struck before the [Oct. 30 trade] deadline.”

Thomas, though, fractured his lower left leg during Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals.

Thomas becomes a free agent in the offseason, which means the Seahawks now will have to settle for a compensatory pick if they don’t re-sign him. (Seattle re-signing Thomas seems a long shot.)

The Cowboys also entertained talks with the Seahawks about a trade for Thomas since the offseason. They came close during the second day of the draft and again before the season started. The sides, though, ultimately couldn’t settle on compensation.