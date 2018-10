Getty Images

The Dolphins fear center Daniel Kilgore tore his triceps, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The timetable is uncertain for Kilgore, but a torn triceps obviously is a significant injury.

Kilgore played only 16 of 49 offensive snaps before leaving with his injury in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Travis Swanson replaced him.

Kilgore started all 16 games for the 49ers last season.