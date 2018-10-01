Report: Rob Gronkowski day to day with ankle injury

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski came into Week Four with a questionable designation thanks to an ankle injury and made an early exit from Sunday’s 38-7 win over the Dolphins for the same reason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gronkowski is considered day to day as a result of the injury. That’s not a particularly worrisome status report, although this week’s schedule makes it more perilous for his readiness than it might during a typical week.

The Patriots host the Colts on Thursday night, so there’s not much time for the ankle to improve before the team will be back in action. They’ll issue their first practice report of the week on Monday.

Gronkowski caught four passes for 44 yards against Miami. He has 17 catches for 233 yards and a touchdown overall.