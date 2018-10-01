Richard Sherman: Why won’t they just put flags on the quarterbacks?

Posted by Charean Williams on October 1, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
Quarterbacks have it easy these days. Defenders have it hard.

The rules have swung in favor of the offense.

If you don’t believe it, try this: Five quarterbacks — Jared Goff (465 yards), Andrew Luck (464), Derek Carr (437), Kirk Cousins (422) and Matt Ryan (419) — passed for at least 400 yards this week. (With Patrick Mahomes still to go.) That is the most in any week ever.

The NFL has seen 12 such performances in four weeks this season after only eight all of last season.

So with the rules so far in favor of the offenses, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman posed a question on Twitter:

“My question is why won’t they just put flags on the QBs?” Sherman wrote. “They would rarely hit the ground then. Guys would be able to grab the flags, and that would be a sack. Guys are losing thousands of dollars just doing their job. Something has to change.”

My question is: Who would want to play defense any more? It’s an impossible job.

23 responses to “Richard Sherman: Why won’t they just put flags on the quarterbacks?

    You say all of that like it’s a bad thing. I remember last season and how it was mostly a punting contest with a few actual good games.

  6. Anybody notice Sunday Night Football advertise “Fusion” football last night for kids? And not just little little kids, but middle schoolers. No tackling allowed. You stop plays by pulling on some yellow bar. So it’s flag football but you’re still allowed to block. But no tackling.

    I promise you, this is the future of the NFL. Pretty soon these kids aren’t going to want to tackle at all because they never will learn how.

  7. Who would want to play defense?

    Great question. You also get fined like crazy compared to offensive players for doing your job.

    Football has been ruined. So sad…

  8. im all for the physicality of the game. but I do find this very amusing in that people quickly say my sooners and the Big 12 isn’t “real” football and low and behold the nfl has become just that, a wide open “air raid” attack. at least in college you can still hit the qb

  9. I was wondering if that number of 400-yard passers was a record. I’m also wondering if the total number of yards passing and passing touchdowns this weekend were a record. I can’t remember seeing passing numbers like this before.

  10. It seems like the worst rule change in NFL history but they needed one year of over-correction so people would stop talking about concussions. It worked like a charm. Literally zero talk of concussions this year while 99% of the fan base is screaming for big hits and old school football to come back.

  12. Yes, it’s harder to defend, but that makes excellent defenders that much more valuable. There’s a reason why elite corners and edge rushers still make so much money. As long as they are some of the highest paid in the league, there will always be some young kids looking to play the position.

  14. QB’s have for a long time now been over emphasized. Teams with good ones are competitive and teams without them, even with other good pieces like a good D and running game, still can struggle.

    If the NFL is going to continue swinging the pendullum in the QB’s favor, then they need to give the defense some tools back to protect against the pass in other ways. Let defenders hold past 5 yards of scrimmage, and be looser on pass interference penalties, maybe even not making them a spot foul anymore. That way it would help de-emphasize the position but still keep the QB’s healthy.

  16. Don’t know, saw the QB’s take some hits in that Oakland-Cleveland game. Overall, though, the game is now stacked way in favor of the offense.

  17. And a lot of these NFL games any more come down to who can position to have the ball last in the final 2 minutes of the game?

  19. Every player in the league, Richard Sherman included, makes more money because of the NFL’s entertainment value. And it is beyond dispute that viewership goes down when elite QBs get hurt.

    So my question … would Sherman be willing to take less money in return for rules that are less protective of the QB? Would his fellow players be willing?

    Didn’t think so.

  20. They should just go to 1 hand touch on the QB, 2 hands could be considered roughing the passer. (I’m really serious about this)

  22. If you don’t like the rules, quit! Play within the rules or don’t! It’s simple. If your going to get a penalty for a football play make it worthwhile!

  23. They have to protect QBs. The size and speed of defenders keeps increasing but the same hasn’t happened to the QB position with a few exceptions. Not to mention offensive line play is below average everywhere. The refs are too inconsistent and scoring is too high but it’s a bad idea to stop protecting the QB.

    You want QBs to be smaller, keep their eyes downfield and stay in the pocket but still let 300 pound gazelles run through over them from the blind side?

