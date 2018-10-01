Robert Turbin returns to Colts “ready to roll”

Getty Images

Colts running back Robert Turbin returned to the team Monday feeling good and “ready to roll.”

“We don’t know what’s going to happen just yet, but whatever I’m asked to do, I’m ready to do,” Turbin said, via George Bremer of CNHI Sports Indiana.

Turbin served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy. The team needs to activate him by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday for Turbin to play Thursday.

The Colts have a number of injuries at other positions, complicating the roster decision, but they rushed for only 41 yards on 17 carries against the Texans. Eleven of those yards came on three attempts by quarterback Andrew Luck.

Turbin has served as the team’s third-down back the past two seasons, but will he need more than three days before seeing game action?

“I’ve been in places before where if something like that happened it’d be in a limited role,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “A very specific role that you feel like that player could fill and get five or 10 plays and take a little bit of the load. Or it could be something that guy does specifically really well, and you know he does really well so, hey, let’s at least use him for that.”