Saints’ Ken Crawley says they put a scare in Eli Manning

Getty Images

A Saints pass defense that had struggled through the first three weeks of the season had a good game in Week Four, and afterward they had some things to say about Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

New Orleans cornerback Ken Crawley said he thought the Saints’ pass rush had Manning playing scared.

“I feel like the guys up front put a scare in the quarterback, rushing him the way they rushed,” Crawley said, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. “I know there were some shots there downfield, but he didn’t take them.”

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got the better of his individual matchup with Odell Beckham, holding Beckham to just 60 yards on seven catches.

“Our goal was to take Odell out of the game,” Lattimore said. “I’m pretty sure he was in their game-plan. It’s Odell Beckham, we wanted to try to take him out of the game. We did a good job of that today, and we got the win. We were playing aggressive. We just didn’t let them throw deep. It wasn’t like we were playing prevent defense and not letting the ball over our heads. We were playing man, and switched it up. I feel like we did a good job of staying on top, they went deep, but it wasn’t there.”

Not much has been there for the Giants’ offense this season.