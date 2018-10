Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.

He returned to the locker room for further evaluation of the injury. The Chiefs list him as questionable to return.

Watkins had one target and no catches before departing.

In his first season with the Chiefs, Watkins has 14 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown.

UPDATE 9:30 P.M. ET: The Chiefs have ruled out Watkins for the reminder of the game.