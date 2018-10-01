T.Y. Hilton, Rob Gronkowski listed as non-participants on Monday’s practice report

Getty Images

The Patriots and Colts will be squaring off on Thursday night and that means the two teams had to submit practice reports on Monday.

The Colts’ report was an estimation as they only held a walkthrough a day after losing to the Texans in overtime. If they had practiced, eight players would have been on the sideline.

That group includes wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who hurt his chest and hamstring against Houston. Head coach Frank Reich said on Sunday that his chances of playing this week are “probably not good.”

Rookie linebacker Darius Leonard was listed as out due to an ankle injury. Center Ryan Kelly, cornerback Nate Hairston and cornerback Kenny Moore were also in that category after playing in Sunday’s loss. Tight end Jack Doyle, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway and cornerback Quincy Wilson were out on Sunday and would have been out on Monday.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo and running back Marlon Mack didn’t play on Sunday, but were estimated to be limited participants on Monday.

The Patriots also projected their practice participation. The only player listed as out was tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has been dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to make an early exit on Sunday.