Terrance Williams expected back Tuesday

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he expects receiver Terrance Williams to rejoin the team Tuesday.

Williams missed the first game of his career Sunday.

The Cowboys made Williams inactive, and he did not attend the game. Garrett said Williams was “working through some off-field stuff.”

Williams also missed practice Friday, a non-injury-related absence.

Williams, the Cowboys’ most expensive wideout with a $4.75 million salary cap number, has three targets and two catches for 18 yards this season.

He played in all of a possible 83 games in his career before Sunday but has played only 39 snaps this season with most of his play time limited to running downs.

Williams faces discipline from the league for a May incident when he was arrested for public intoxication after crashing his Lamborghini into a light pole and fleeing the scene.