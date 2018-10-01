Tom Brady knows Julian Edelman is itching to get back

Getty Images

The Patriots’ lopsided win over the Dolphins on Sunday brought an end to both the first quarter of the 2018 season and wide receiver Julian Edelman‘s four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Edelman can get back to work with the Patriots on Monday as they embark on a truncated practice schedule before facing the Colts on Thursday night. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said on WEEI Monday that he knows Edelman “was itching to go and he wants to get down there and show everyone he is ready to go.”

Assuming he plays on Thursday, it will be Edelman’s first game action since Super Bowl LI as he tore his ACL before the 2017 season and Brady expects to see the same guy he was before his extended absence from the lineup.

“He plays with a massive chip on his shoulder and I think that is his play style,” Brady said. “He’s tough. He’s been everything that you are looking for as a Patriot. Hopefully he brings that attitude and his competitiveness. Be really unselfish and do all the dirty work, which Jules loves to do. I think all the guys appreciate that with a player who is not the biggest guy, but he has a big heart and makes the biggest plays at the biggest times. Any time you can add someone like that it can only help.”

The Patriots added another receiver to the lineup when Josh Gordon made his debut for the team on Sunday and getting Edelman back will provide further options for Brady after a fitful first few weeks of the season.