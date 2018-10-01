Tramaine Brock won’t play tonight, but Adam Jones will

Getty Images

The Broncos won’t have cornerback Tramaine Brock tonight. Brock returned to practice on a limited basis Saturday, but the Broncos still listed him as doubtful in their status report.

He was among the team’s seven inactives, though the Broncos will have cornerback Adam Jones. Jones, who was limited in practice all week, was questionable with a thigh injury.

Denver need rookie cornerback Isaac Yiadom to play well in Brock’s stead.

The Broncos’ other inactives are quarterback Kevin Hogan, safety Shamarko Thomas, linebacker Alexander Johnson, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson and offensive lineman Sam Jones.

Denver has made Walker inactive for every game this season.

The Chiefs made cornerback Tremon Smith a healthy scratch. He played the first three games.

Kansas City’s other inactives are safety Eric Berry (heel), running back Darrel Williams, offensive lineman Austin Reiter, offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, defensive lineman Justin Hamilton and tight end Alex Ellis.