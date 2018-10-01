Vikings work out veteran defensive ends

Getty Images

The Vikings aren’t sure when (or if) defensive end Everson Griffen will return.

So they’re checking off some boxes in case his absence is extended.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Vikings worked out veteran ends Lamarr Houston and Robert Ayers. They’re also expected to sign Jonathan Wynn to their practice squad, bringing back a player who went to training camp with them.

The 31-year-old Houston was with the Bears and Texans last year, collecting 5.0 sacks combined. He has 30.5 sacks in eight seasons.

The 33-year-old Ayers was cut by the Buccaneers in March, and then had a one-day stint with the Lions in August. He has 34.5 sacks in nine seasons.

Griffen has said he won’t put a timetable on his absence, while he’s treated for mental health issues following a weekend of erratic behavior.