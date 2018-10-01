Zack Martin: We pretty much knew what Lions D would do

AP

After the Lions lost to the Jets on the first Monday night of the regular season, Jets linebacker Darron Lee said the team’s defense knew what was coming whenever the Lions had the ball.

The Lions lost again this Sunday as the Cowboys rallied to drive 55 yards to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired. Those 55 yards were the last of the 414 yards that the Lions picked up in the 26-24 win and guard Zack Martin didn’t sound too different from Lee when he discussed the reasons for that success.

“They’re a good defense, but they play the same thing,” Martin said, via the Detroit Free Press. “They don’t give you a lot of different blitzes or looks. We pretty much knew what they were going to line up in and we had call-it-and-run-it plays and we executed them.”

Dallas’ offensive output was its best of the season, so their knowledge of what would be in front of them was put to good use. We’ll see if the Texans are a bit stealthier next Sunday night.